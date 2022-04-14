FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBWGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of FFBW by 111.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FFBW in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FFBW by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

FFBW opened at $12.00 on Thursday. FFBW has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04.

About FFBW (Get Rating)

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

