Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,138 shares of company stock worth $1,220,292 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

