Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 900 ($11.73) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 780 ($10.16).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GPE. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.14) target price on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON GPE opened at GBX 710.56 ($9.26) on Wednesday. Fidelity Special Values has a 12 month low of GBX 608 ($7.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 748 ($9.75). The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

