Financial Analysis: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) versus Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -39.98% -30.35% Icosavax N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Icosavax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $7.50 million 15.54 -$145.54 million ($1.48) -0.80 Icosavax $7.80 million 47.11 -$66.97 million N/A N/A

Icosavax has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Adverum Biotechnologies and Icosavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 7 0 0 2.00 Icosavax 0 0 4 0 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 289.83%. Icosavax has a consensus target price of $48.57, suggesting a potential upside of 425.05%. Given Icosavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Icosavax is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Icosavax beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; Cornell University; GenSight; Lexeo; and Virovek. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

