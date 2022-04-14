Financial Analysis: InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Credit Suisse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Credit Suisse Group 3 9 3 0 2.00

Credit Suisse Group has a consensus target price of $8.48, suggesting a potential upside of 10.96%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Credit Suisse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Credit Suisse Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group $24.83 billion 0.82 -$1.81 billion ($0.70) -10.91

InterPrivate III Financial Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credit Suisse Group.

Profitability

This table compares InterPrivate III Financial Partners and Credit Suisse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A -56.23% -0.43% Credit Suisse Group -5.87% -0.59% -0.03%

Summary

Credit Suisse Group beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the businesses in the financial services industry primarily in tech-enabled companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services. It also provides financing and lending solutions, including consumer credit and real estate mortgage lending, real asset lending relating to ship, and aviation financing for UHNWI; standard and structured hedging, and lombard lending solutions, as well as collateral trading services; and investment banking solutions, such as global securities sales, trading and execution, capital raising, and advisory services. In addition, the company offers banking solutions, such as payments, accounts, debit and credit cards, and product bundles; asset management products; equity and debt underwriting, and advisory services; cash equities, equity derivatives, and convertibles, as well as prime services; and fixed income products, such as credit, securitized, macro, emerging markets, financing, structured credit, and other products. Further, it provides HOLT, a framework for assessing the performance of approximately 20,000 companies; and equity and fixed income research services. The company serves private and institutional clients; ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, and affluent and retail clients; corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, external asset managers, financial institutions, and commodity traders; and pension funds, hedge funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, entrepreneurs, private individuals, financial sponsors, and sovereign clients. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 311 offices and branches. The company was founded in 1856 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

