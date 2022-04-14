Financial Analysis: StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) & Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF – Get Rating) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and Alpha Teknova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alpha Teknova has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 68.31%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Alpha Teknova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 1.46 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 12.34 -$9.80 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpha Teknova.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. It also offers Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer; and COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

