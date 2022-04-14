Financial Analysis: ThredUp (TDUP) vs. Its Peers

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ThredUp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares ThredUp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ThredUp
|$251.79 million
|-$63.18 million
|-6.05
|ThredUp Competitors
|$15.72 billion
|$855.51 million
|-9.27
Institutional & Insider Ownership
50.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares ThredUp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ThredUp
|-25.09%
|-24.78%
|-14.60%
|ThredUp Competitors
|-8.24%
|-24.41%
|-3.80%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ThredUp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ThredUp
|0
|2
|11
|0
|2.85
|ThredUp Competitors
|289
|1258
|3356
|63
|2.64
ThredUp presently has a consensus price target of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 147.64%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 38.95%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
ThredUp peers beat ThredUp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
ThredUp Company Profile (Get Rating)
ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.