Financial Analysis: TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) vs. Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Casa Systems 0.80% 0.38% 0.07%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TROOPS and Casa Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Casa Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

Casa Systems has a consensus target price of $7.38, indicating a potential upside of 87.66%. Given Casa Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than TROOPS.

Risk & Volatility

TROOPS has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casa Systems has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Casa Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TROOPS and Casa Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $4.29 million 87.86 -$67.92 million N/A N/A Casa Systems $401.33 million 0.83 $3.21 million $0.03 131.04

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Summary

Casa Systems beats TROOPS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS (Get Rating)

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company offers mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which provides financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company offers SaaS and app development, project-based consulting, API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and provides property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. SGOCO Group, Ltd. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About Casa Systems (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc., a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers converged cable access platforms; wireless network core products, such as virtual evolved packet and 5G core products, as well as small cell solutions, axyom element management system, and fixed wireless access devices; and virtual, centralized, and distributed deployment, and bandwidth capacity expansion systems. The company also provides optical access solutions, virtualized broadband network gateway router and multiservice router, fiber extension, and residential broadband gateways; and machine-to-machine and industrial internet of things routers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

