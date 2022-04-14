Financial Comparison: Viad (NYSE:VVI) versus Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viad and Loyalty Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $507.34 million 1.40 -$92.65 million ($5.16) -6.70 Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.51 -$2.34 million N/A N/A

Loyalty Ventures has higher revenue and earnings than Viad.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viad shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Viad and Loyalty Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 1 1 0 2.50 Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50

Viad currently has a consensus target price of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.47%. Loyalty Ventures has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than Viad.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and Loyalty Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad -18.26% -73.12% -8.28% Loyalty Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats Viad on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

