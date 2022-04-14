Financial Review: NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) versus Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and NGL Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream $1.32 billion 2.73 -$1.38 billion ($3.33) -2.49 NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.06 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.60

NGL Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Equitrans Midstream. Equitrans Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NGL Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Equitrans Midstream and NGL Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream 0 5 2 0 2.29 NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.33%. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.45%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Equitrans Midstream has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream -104.82% 6.90% 1.81% NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13%

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats NGL Energy Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission and Storage System segment comprises 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipeline that connects to seven interstate pipelines and local distribution companies. The Water Service System segment include two independent systems comprised approximately 200 miles of pipeline that deliver fresh water from the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services. Its Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and brackish non-potable water. The company's Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 28 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia; and offers terminaling and storage services. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

