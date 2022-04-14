Financial Survey: Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) versus American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB)

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Myers Industries alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Myers Industries and American Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Myers Industries presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.45%. Given Myers Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than American Rebel.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Myers Industries and American Rebel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $761.43 million 1.00 $33.54 million $0.92 22.85 American Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Myers Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Myers Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Myers Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Myers Industries and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries 4.40% 17.42% 7.72% American Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Myers Industries beats American Rebel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myers Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling. It serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational, and marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer markets, and other markets under Akro-Mils, Jamco, Buckhorn, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Elkhart Plastics, and Trilogy Plastics brands directly, as well as through distributors. The Distribution segment engages in the distribution of tools, equipment, and supplies for tire, wheel, and undervehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles; and manufacture and sale of tire repair materials and custom rubber products, as well as reflective highway marking tapes. This segment serves retail and truck tire dealers, commercial auto and truck fleets, auto dealers, general service and repair centers, tire re-treaders, truck stop operations, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

American Rebel Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides designs and markets branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, and hunting and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.