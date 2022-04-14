Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Finning International has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Finning International (Get Rating)

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

