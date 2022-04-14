Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.30.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Finning International has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.
About Finning International (Get Rating)
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finning International (FINGF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.