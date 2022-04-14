First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Cut to $86.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

FAF stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

