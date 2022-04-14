First Busey Co. Announces Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

First Busey has a payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Shares of BUSE opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.92.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in First Busey by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in First Busey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

