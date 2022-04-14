First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target Cut to $27.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.
Shares of First Busey stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. First Busey has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.
About First Busey (Get Rating)
First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.
