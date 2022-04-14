First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $38.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. First Capital has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $130.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of -0.01.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

