First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 17.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

