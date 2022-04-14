First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 2.00. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

