First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$37.75.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$41.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.56. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,222,092.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

