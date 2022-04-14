First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $24.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $177.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.85.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $30.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 58,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

