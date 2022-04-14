First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) to post $616.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $760.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $443.40 million. First Solar posted sales of $803.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $183,267.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,631 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.26.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

