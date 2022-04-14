First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 165.9% in March

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 165.9% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAM stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

