First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Shares of FBZ stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

