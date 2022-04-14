First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Down 51.5% in March

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE:FDEU opened at $12.72 on Thursday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
