First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 189.4% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FEX opened at $88.04 on Thursday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $81.50 and a 12 month high of $93.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $88.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEX. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.5% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth about $215,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

