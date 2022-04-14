First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in March

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of FAD stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.38. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $102.14 and a 12 month high of $131.48.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000.

About First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.