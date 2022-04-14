First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 10,600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNDV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,278,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $38.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

