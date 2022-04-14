First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUNC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of FUNC stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. First United has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. First United’s payout ratio is 20.34%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First United by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of First United by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First United by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.
About First United (Get Rating)
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
