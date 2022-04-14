Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Lifted to C at TheStreet

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of FPH stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $906.79 million, a PE ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. Five Point has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $8.93.
In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $54,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $67,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.
About Five Point (Get Rating)
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
