Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Lifted to C at TheStreet

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FPH stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $906.79 million, a PE ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. Five Point has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Get Five Point alerts:

In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $54,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $67,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Five Point by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,160,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Five Point by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Five Point by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 31,737 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Five Point by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 151,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point (Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.