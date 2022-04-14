FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Increased to $312.00 by Analysts at Barclays

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $306.00 to $312.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $257.09 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

