Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a £138 ($179.83) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($204.25) to £134.50 ($175.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($194.16) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($205.89) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £147.53 ($192.25).

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 8,540 ($111.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,600 ($99.04) and a 12-month high of £162.75 ($212.08). The company has a market cap of £15.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,497.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £112.59.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

