Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

FLYW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Flywire from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $780,450.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,779 shares in the company, valued at $33,755,232.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,132 shares of company stock worth $3,210,134.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Flywire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth $18,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,350 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,494,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Flywire by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

