FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by Loop Capital

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FMC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $138.59 on Thursday. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $139.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average is $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,158,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

