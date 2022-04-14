Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,211,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

