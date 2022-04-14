Ford Motor to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on F. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

F opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $780,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

