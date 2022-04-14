Forestar Group (FOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $407.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Shares of FOR stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a market cap of $827.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Forestar Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Forestar Group by 120.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Forestar Group by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Forestar Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Forestar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.