Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod Acquires 3,059 Shares

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod bought 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $15,356.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,590.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FORA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 94,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. Forian Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Forian in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forian by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forian by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Forian by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Forian by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

About Forian

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

