Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) to announce $883.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $895.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.80 million. Fortinet posted sales of $710.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.74.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $340.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.16, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $192.78 and a 52 week high of $371.77.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

