Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at CSFB

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price target (up previously from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis to a sell rating and set a C$57.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$60.96.

Fortis stock opened at C$64.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$54.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.63 billion and a PE ratio of 24.61.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$613,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,870,402.45. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at C$822,110.10. Insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615 over the last ninety days.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

