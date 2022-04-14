Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $118.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.86.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $71.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,090,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,987,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 481.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 48,726 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.