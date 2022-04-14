Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortune Brands’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 1.9%, respectively. The company is poised to gain from a solid product portfolio, healthy Fiberon business and acquisitions in the quarters ahead. Its focus on supply-chain optimization, its operational efficiency and other initiatives are likely to be beneficial. Its shareholder-friendly policies (quarterly dividend rate was hiked by 7.7% in December 2021) are likely to work in its favor. For 2022, it expects revenue growth of 5.5-7.5%. However, in the past year, its shares have underperformed the industry. The company has been experiencing rising costs of sales and operating expenses over time. High debt levels can be detrimental as well. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to currency fluctuations.”

FBHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $71.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.21.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

