Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.48.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Forward Air by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

