Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Franchise Group posted sales of $621.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 235,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,289,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after buying an additional 207,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,550,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 149.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 123,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

