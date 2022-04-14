Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEN. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
Shares of BEN opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.