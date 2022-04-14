Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEN. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of BEN opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.