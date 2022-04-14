Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,633 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.