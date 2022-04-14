Fund Lp Funicular Acquires 4,655 Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,753.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,084,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,714.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 30,660 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $70,824.60.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,653.80.

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $276,492.92.

ABIO stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.41.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

