FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issued By KeyCorp

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $10.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.71 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $537.69.

Netflix stock opened at $350.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $376.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.37. The company has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

