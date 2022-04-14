FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TBBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.31. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bancorp by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.