FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tesla, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will earn $8.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

TSLA stock opened at $1,022.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $923.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $971.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 208.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.