FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZION. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.65.

ZION stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

